Gannett Ready To Pay $815 Million For Tribune Publishing

While media giant Gannett tries to acquire the parent company of the Los Angeles Times and eight other daily newspapers, The New York Times says it will close its Paris editing and printing operations, eliminating 70 jobs. NPR’s David Folkenflik speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about news in the print journalism world.

Guest

David Folkenflik, media correspondent at NPR. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.