DJ Sessions: Improvising In Harlem

Published April 27, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT
Violinist Jesse Montgomery (Jiyang Chen/jessiemontgomery.com/)
Violinist Jesse Montgomery (Jiyang Chen/jessiemontgomery.com/)

When you think of musical improvisation, classical music probably does not come to mind. But WQXR classical music DJ Terrance McKnight tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that there’s a lot of it going on right now, particularly in the classical music coming out of Harlem.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

