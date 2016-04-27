DJ Sessions: Improvising In Harlem
When you think of musical improvisation, classical music probably does not come to mind. But WQXR classical music DJ Terrance McKnight tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that there’s a lot of it going on right now, particularly in the classical music coming out of Harlem.
Songs in this Segment
- Harold Jones and Colette Valentine, “Nigun”
- Jessie Montgomery, “Smoke”
- Jessie Montgomery, “Source Code”
- Astor Piazzolla, “Libertango” arranged Bob Stewart, performed by the Double Quartet
- Bob Stewart, “Bush Baby,” performed by the Double Quartet
Guest
- Terrance McKnight, DJ at WQXR in New York City. He tweets @mcknight3000.
