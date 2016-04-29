© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Social Media Buzz: 'Dads Don't Babysit' And #EndGunViolence

Published April 29, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT
Amy Schumer accepts the Breakthrough Award for Comedy onstage at the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on January 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images for Variety)
Femi Oke of Al Jazeera English joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss stories currently getting traction on social media. We take a look at a new home shopping parody from Amy Schumer that blasts politicians and loopholes in gun laws, a T-shirt created by a Dad frustrated by comments he gets while he’s taking care of his children, and a viral video of men reading mean tweets to women.

