What's A Delegate? And Why Do We Even Have Them In The First Place?

Published April 29, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT
People vote at the Moose Lodge polling station, April 26, 2016 in White Plains, Maryland. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
As the Republican nominating contest turns into a race for delegates and not just votes, some might ask why we even have delegates. Shouldn’t a popular vote suffice? Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks withRichard Pacelle, professor of political science at the University of Tennessee, to find some answers.

  • Richard Pacelle, professor of political science at the University of Tennessee.

