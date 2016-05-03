British 'Vogue' Celebrates Centennial; 100-Year-Old Model Graces Its Pages

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The magazine British Vogue is celebrating its 100th birthday. So is its newest model, Bo Gilbert.

BO GILBERT: Ahhh, it's astonishing.

MARTIN: That's Bo being interviewed by Vogue when she became the oldest model in the magazine's history.

GILBERT: I love wearing nice things. It's always appealed to me, and it still does.

MARTIN: You can see Bo wearing Harvey Nichols on newsstands Thursday.

GILBERT: Pretty, isn't it?

