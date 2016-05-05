© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
It's Time! 17-Year Cicadas Are About To Emerge

Published May 5, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT
Newly emerged adult cicadas dry their wings May 16, 2004 at a park in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The species known as Brood V cicadas will soon come out in parts of Ohio, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, after being underground for 17 years. These periodical cicadas have an inborn molecular clock. They will emerge when the temperature is 65 degrees Fahrenheit at eight inches beneath the ground.

Chris Simon, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Connecticut – Storrs, talks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the fascinating history and behavior of cicadas.

  • Chris Simon, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Connecticut – Storrs.

