Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, who will Donald Trump pick as his vice presidential running mate? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: In a last-ditch effort to tank his candidacy do he can go back to his wonderful gilded lifestyle, he'll tap Washington and prison insider Dennis Hastert.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Trump will pick his hairdresser - you know, someone he trusts to give him good advice and steer him the right way.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And P.J. O'Rourke.

O'ROURKE: Somebody that'll increase his appeal to women and minorities - Bill Cosby.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also P.J. O'Rourke, Mr. Tom Bodett, Ms. Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.