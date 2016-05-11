Bernie Sanders Wins In West Virginia, Committed To Staying In The Race

Senator Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Tuesday’s West Virginia primary. Although Clinton is far ahead of Sanders in delegate count, Sanders is committed to staying in the race for the democratic nomination. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Here & Now political analyst Angela Rye about what this means for the Clinton campaign as it heads toward next week’s primaries in Oregon and Kentucky.

Guests

Angela Rye, Here & Now political analyst and a Democratic Party strategist. She tweets @angela_rye.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.