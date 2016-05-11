Climate Protests Aim To Keep Fossil Fuels In The Ground

Climate protests on six continents are underway, targeting what activists call the world’s most dangerous fossil fuel projects. They’ll culminate this weekend with civil disobedience planned in a number of cities.

The debate about whether or not humans are warming the planet is essentially over–almost all climate scientists agree that we are. But the debate about how to reduce our carbon emissions is just starting to heat up. Amy Martin from Here & Now contributor Inside Energy reports.

Amy Martin, producer for Inside Energy. She tweets @amymartinmt.

