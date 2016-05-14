Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what'll be the next product to get a new name? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: To make themselves even more popular with millennials, the clothing store Forever 21 will rename themselves Bernie Sanders.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

(APPLAUSE)

AMY DICKINSON: In order to improve their image, North Carolina has announced that they're changing their name to North Korea.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Viagra is being renamed Boniva because let's face it, Boniva sounds like a nickname for the thing Viagra is supposed to give you.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, will ask him about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

