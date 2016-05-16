In Portland, Curried Tofu With A Side Of Kale Chips
The show Portlandia made fun of Portland’s obsession with food that’s local and sustainable. In one episode, the characters have to visit the farm where a chicken was raised before deciding whether they can eat it.
At the The Slide Inn, a German-vegan restaurant in southeast Portland, customers dine on gluten free onion rings along with hormone-free turkey. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Eugene and Lenore Bingham who own the restaurant to discuss how the food industry has catered to demand from customers for a certain kind of eating.
Guests
- Eugene Bingham and Lenore Bingham, owners of The Slide Inn, Portland Oregon.
