Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, how will Hillary convince Bernie to drop out, finally? Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: She'll offer to do a fundraiser for him.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: She will accede to the demand of the basic proposition that everyone should pay their taxes but nobody should pay retail.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: She'll bribe him by promising to make him a better Ben & Jerry's flavor called Feel the Churn.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Adam Felber and Faith Salie. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.