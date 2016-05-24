Why Your Dog Doesn't Respond To You When You're Angry

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

MONTAGNE: Dogs - they are highly attuned to how we humans feel. Now a study from Brigham Young University looked at how dogs process the emotional cues they get from humans. When directing a dog to fetch a treat in the grass, researchers found that dogs respond slower when volunteers seemed upset or angry, making frowny faces, harsh tones, creased eyebrows.

But then again, who doesn't respond badly to anger?

