© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Facebook And Microsoft Team Up On Undersea Internet Cable

Published May 27, 2016 at 12:33 PM CDT

Facebook and Microsoft announced Thursday that they will work together on a project to build a new 4,000 mile-long cable under the Atlantic. It’s one of many high-capacity cables being built by tech companies, and shows an increasing involvement from Silicon Valley in the internet’s infrastructure.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti hears more about the project from Michael Regan of Bloomberg Gadfly.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.