Netflix Programming Boom Means New Dramas, Cooking Shows And Sandler Flicks

Published May 27, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT
Comedians David Spade and Adam Sandler attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Do Over" at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on May 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Netflix announced earlier this year that it’s planning to pour $6 billion into original programming in 2016.

As a new Adam Sandler and David Spade original film premieres tonight, NPR’s Eric Deggans tells Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti that the company’s definition of success is different for each project.

