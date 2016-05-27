Netflix Programming Boom Means New Dramas, Cooking Shows And Sandler Flicks

Netflix announced earlier this year that it’s planning to pour $6 billion into original programming in 2016.

As a new Adam Sandler and David Spade original film premieres tonight, NPR’s Eric Deggans tells Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti that the company’s definition of success is different for each project.

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

