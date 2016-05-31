© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How A Cheese Factory Can Change A Colorado Landscape

Published May 31, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT
A curious Brown Swiss dairy cow peers over Casey DeHaan's rotary parlour outside Ault, Colo. (Luke Runyon/Harvest Public Media)
A curious Brown Swiss dairy cow peers over Casey DeHaan's rotary parlour outside Ault, Colo. (Luke Runyon/Harvest Public Media)

When a big dairy or meatpacking company comes into a Midwest city to build a factory, it doesn’t just bring in new jobs and industry. Farmers change what they grow, expand their herds, and buy new land. That can literally change the surrounding landscape.

Luke Runyon of Here & Now contributor Harvest Public Media reports on the expansion of a Leprino’s factory in Northern Colorado.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.