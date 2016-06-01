Dallas Construction Signs Display Unusual Messages

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with some real traffic news. What you see on traffic advisory signs around Dallas may or may not be true. The portable electric signs were being used on Interstate-30, and hackers apparently took over those signs yesterday, which is why commuters saw messages declaring, quote, "work is canceled, go back home" and "party hardy." The signs also offered political views - quote, "Bernie for president" and also "Donald Trump is a shape-shifting lizard."

