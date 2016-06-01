© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teachers Around The Country Get Creative To Improve Student Literacy

Published June 1, 2016 at 12:40 PM CDT
Children at Scripps Ranch KinderCare in San Diego play in their classroom on October 1, 2013 in San Diego, CA. (Robert Benson/Getty Images for Knowledge Universe)
Children at Scripps Ranch KinderCare in San Diego play in their classroom on October 1, 2013 in San Diego, CA. (Robert Benson/Getty Images for Knowledge Universe)

The emphasis on standardized testing in schools across the country has many educators worried that some students aren’t learning the basics of reading and writing. That’s leading some districts to try creative methods to increase literacy, particularly for young students in low-income and minority neighborhoods.

Stella Chavez of KERA reports from Dallas, where teachers have young students express themselves in full sentences in an effort to improve literacy.

In Baltimore, Maryland, third grade students in Baltimore Schools receive a copy of “My Baltimore Book.” The idea is to engage students in familiar topics to help them with reading comprehension. Jonna McKone at WYPR reports.

And in New York, Beth Fertig of WNYC looks at a school district which is trying different techniques of teaching vocabulary for reading success.

Reporters

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.