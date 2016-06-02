Don't Like The Weather? Build A Mountain

The United Arab Emirates, one of the driest countries in the world, wants it to rain more, so the country is looking into building an artificial mountain.

When moist air rises up a mountain, it cools and forms clouds that could produce rain. The UAE has been manipulating the weather in the past few years, seeding clouds to produce more rain.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Bruce Boe, vice president of meteorology at Weather Modification Inc.

Guest

Bruce Boe, vice president of meteorology at Weather Modification Inc.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.