Don't Like The Weather? Build A Mountain

Published June 2, 2016 at 12:26 PM CDT
Mountains at Sha'am, in the United Arab Emirates. (Flickr creative commons, @gordontour)
The United Arab Emirates, one of the driest countries in the world, wants it to rain more, so the country is looking into building an artificial mountain.

When moist air rises up a mountain, it cools and forms clouds that could produce rain. The UAE has been manipulating the weather in the past few years, seeding clouds to produce more rain.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Bruce Boe, vice president of meteorology at Weather Modification Inc.

