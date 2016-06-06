© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Iran Increases Oil Exports At Faster-Than-Expected Rate

Published June 6, 2016 at 12:33 PM CDT
An Iranian worker stands in front of a construction during a visit by Iranian Journalists to the South Pars gas field development phases (5-8) in the southern Iranian port town of Asaluyeh on July 19, 2010. ( ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)
Iran is increasing its oil exports more quickly than many thought possible, according to a report from Reuters. Iran is partnering with Asian and European supertankers to get its product out, after sanctions were lifted in January.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News about what is responsible for a higher level of output than expected.

