Young Dancer Forgoes Princess Getup For Hot Dog Costume

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In a sea full of Cinderellas, Ariels and Queen Elsas, Ainsley Turner decided to be a hot dog. During princess day in her dance class, Ainsley wore a weenie costume. And in a lineup, next to all the sparkling dresses, she stood straight, beaming with pride. After photos of his daughter in her costume went viral, Ainsley's father Brandon took to Twitter with full admiration. Keep being yourself, Hot Dog Princess. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.