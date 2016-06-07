Chicago Zoo Pays Tribute To Alexander Hamilton

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. "Hamilton," the musical, has had an amazing run on Broadway. And 16 Tony nominations later, it has single-handedly resurrected the name of a previously not-cool founding father. The musical makes much of how Alexander Hamilton was a striving immigrant. Now Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo is paying homage by naming another imported creature after the man on the $10 bill. The zoo called its newborn camel Alexander Camelton (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.