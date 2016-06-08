© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

India's Prime Minister Speaks To Congress

Published June 8, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT
President Barack Obama meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in the Oval Office at the White House on June 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. Modi will address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday. (Dennis Brack-Pool/Getty Images)
President Barack Obama meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in the Oval Office at the White House on June 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. Modi will address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday. (Dennis Brack-Pool/Getty Images)

Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the United States features a speech to a joint session of Congress. Modi heads the world’s largest democracy, and is the fifth Indian leader to make such a speech since 1985.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Michael Kugleman on what this visit means for relations between the two countries.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.