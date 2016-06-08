India's Prime Minister Speaks To Congress
Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the United States features a speech to a joint session of Congress. Modi heads the world’s largest democracy, and is the fifth Indian leader to make such a speech since 1985.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Michael Kugleman on what this visit means for relations between the two countries.
Guest
- Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South and Southeast Asia at the Wilson Center. He tweets @michaelkugelman.
