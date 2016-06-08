Invisibilia Season Two Party: Live!

Invisibilia explores the invisible forces that shape human behavior: thoughts, emotions, assumptions, expectations. On June 17, Invisibilia is back for season two. To celebrate, we're having a party — a variety show! Live! With you!

Lulu, Hanna and Alix are here to entertain you with party games, cinematic shadow puppetry, music interludes and dance moves. We'll also phone Invisibilia friends Casey Affleck, Aparna Nancherla and Will Franken. Stick around to watch one of our new stories brought to life by shadow puppeteers .

