Sometimes, It’s Lonely To Be The Only Physicist In Congress

There have never been a lot of scientists in Congress, but currently there’s just one: Bill Foster, a Democrat from Illinois, who has a Ph.D. in physics. As part of a week long series about science, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Foster about science policy, funding, and why it’s important for America to be the leader in scientific innovation.

View other stories in our series, “Science In America.”

Guest

Bill Foster, U.S. Representative from Illinois. He tweets @RepBillFoster.

