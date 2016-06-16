Ohio Woman Foils Kidnapping With Perfume

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news that you don't really need pepper spray to repel an attacker. Joyce Kenney says a masked man kidnapped her in Middletown, Ohio. The Journal News says he forced her to drive through the city. She did not have pepper spray but did have perfume. She sprayed his eyes then kicked him out of the car. She says he bounced on the street as she drove away. The kidnapper is still at large, but could be picked out of a lineup by his scent. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.