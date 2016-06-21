Which Diversity Programs Actually Improve Diversity?

After a series of high profile sex discrimination lawsuits in the last 20 years, Wall Street firms have expanded diversity training and programs. However, Harvard Business Review reports that diversity does not seem to be improving, and that part of the reason may have to do with how diversity programs are conducted.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with HBR’s Curt Nickisch about what works and what doesn’t.

Guest

Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review. He tweets @CurtNickisch.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.