© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Which Diversity Programs Actually Improve Diversity?

Published June 21, 2016 at 12:20 PM CDT
Traders work at a desk of the NYSE Euronext office in Paris on May 24, 2011. (Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images)
Traders work at a desk of the NYSE Euronext office in Paris on May 24, 2011. (Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images)

After a series of high profile sex discrimination lawsuits in the last 20 years, Wall Street firms have expanded diversity training and programs. However, Harvard Business Review reports that diversity does not seem to be improving, and that part of the reason may have to do with how diversity programs are conducted.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with HBR’s Curt Nickisch about what works and what doesn’t.

Guest

Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review. He tweets @CurtNickisch.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.