Pulse Owner Says 'Latin Night' Resumes Thursday

The owner of Orlando's Pulse nightclub, where 49 clubgoers were shot and killed on June 12, says she and her staff will host a "Latin Night" street party on Thursday.

"We need to show that we are strong, that Pulse continues and that we appreciate all the help the community has shown us," said Barbara Poma in a statement.

NPR's Cheryl Corley reports that the club itself remains closed, so another venue has been chosen:

The street party will take place about two miles away from the shuttered Pulse, and performers will dance and entertain throughout the night. Poma says the city has gone through a terrible and extraordinary ordeal and everyone must keep moving forward. She says her commitment is to keep Pulse alive and the party is a great way to start just that.

The mass shooting occurred 10 days ago at the end of Pulse's "Latin Night." According to Poma's statement, the party will take place at Wildsides, 700 E. Washington St. in downtown Orlando, Fla.

