French, Dutch Leaders Among Far-Right Politicians Praising 'Brexit'

Published June 24, 2016 at 12:33 PM CDT

Far-right politicians in Europe are praising Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. French leader Marine Le Pen called it a victory for freedom. Dutch politician Geert Wilders called for a similar referendum for the Netherlands.

German politician Beatrix von Storch agrees. Von Storch tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that wanting to control one’s national borders isn’t racist or xenophobic, “it’s just normal.”

Guest

Beatrix von Storch, member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, and a member of the European Parliament. She tweets @Beatrix_vStorch.

The 'out' exit sign directs media and guests away from the announcement of the final voting results of the EU referendum at Manchester Town Hall on June 24, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
