French, Dutch Leaders Among Far-Right Politicians Praising 'Brexit'

Far-right politicians in Europe are praising Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. French leader Marine Le Pen called it a victory for freedom. Dutch politician Geert Wilders called for a similar referendum for the Netherlands.

German politician Beatrix von Storch agrees. Von Storch tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that wanting to control one’s national borders isn’t racist or xenophobic, “it’s just normal.”

Guest

Beatrix von Storch, member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, and a member of the European Parliament. She tweets @Beatrix_vStorch.

