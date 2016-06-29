© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Do Traffic Classes Lead To Better Drivers?

Published June 29, 2016 at 12:45 PM CDT
WLRN reporter and speed limit scofflaw Wilson Sayre. (Tim Padgett/WLRN)
South Florida drivers have a reputation for driving fast.

Last year, almost 800,000 people in Florida were pulled over for speeding, as did Wilson Sayre from Here & Now contributor WLRN in Miami. She reports on whether the traffic classes that many ticketed drivers take actually makes them better drivers.

Reporter

Wilson Sayre, reporter for WLRN in Miami. She tweets @WilsonSayre.

