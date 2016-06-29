Do Traffic Classes Lead To Better Drivers?

South Florida drivers have a reputation for driving fast.

Last year, almost 800,000 people in Florida were pulled over for speeding, as did Wilson Sayre from Here & Now contributor WLRN in Miami. She reports on whether the traffic classes that many ticketed drivers take actually makes them better drivers.

Reporter

Wilson Sayre, reporter for WLRN in Miami. She tweets @WilsonSayre.

