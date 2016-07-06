Police Use Bananas To Lure Monkey Back To Captivity

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There's this monkey in the Ontario town of Innisfil that escaped from its owner, drove the cops bananas - or drove the cops to use bananas to lure Mango the spider monkey back to captivity. Mango will now join other monkeys in a local zoo, not the same one that houses another famous Ontario primate, Darwin the Ikea monkey spotted wearing a sheepskin coat at Ikea in 2012. A spokesperson for the town of Innisfil said we're just happy this monkey business has a happy ending. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.