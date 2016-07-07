© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
NPR's David Folkenflik On Media News, Including Trump's Son-In-Law

Published July 7, 2016 at 12:53 PM CDT
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner as he speaks during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner as he speaks during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

An open letter from New York Observer entertainment writer Dana Schwartz to Jared Kushner — owner of the company that publishes The Observer — and Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law sparked controversy this week. The letter referred to an illustration that Trump tweeted on Monday that many people viewed as anti-Semitic.

Also, Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox News Channel host, filed a lawsuit accusing Roger Ailes — the network’s powerful chairman and CEO — of sexual harassment.

NPR’sDavid Folkenflik joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the week’s media news.

David Folkenflik,  NPR media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

