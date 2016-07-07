Twin Sisters Give Birth On The Same Day, At Same Time

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's a tale of two cities and two sisters - twin sisters who delivered two babies at the same time in different time zones. Leah Rodgers gave birth to a son at 1:18 a.m. Mountain time in Denver this past Thursday. Exactly an hour later in La Jolla, Calif., at 1:18 Pacific time, Leah's twin sister, Sarah Mariuz, welcomed a daughter. Neither were surprised by this coincidence, sighting their twintuition (ph). It's MORNING EDITION.