France Declares 3 Days Of Mourning After Attack In Nice; Americans Among The Dead

French officials say at least 84 people were killed last night in Nice, France when a French-Tunisian man drove a truck into Bastille Day crowds. Texans Sean Copeland and his 11-year-old son Brodie were among the dead.

Here & Now will be airing special coverage of President Barack Obama’s remarks about the attack, starting at 3:06 p.m. ET. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins will be joined by NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley and national security editor Phil Ewing.

Earlier, Here& Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley, who is on the ground in Nice.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.

Guest

Eleanor Beardsley, NPR reporter in France. She tweets @ElBeardsley.

