New York City Council Votes To Give Landmark Status To Pepsi Sign

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is becoming a trend. We told you recently of a drive to give landmark status to an ad, a Citgo Petroleum sign in Boston. Now New York is moving in the same direction. The City Council is giving landmark status to a giant neon Pepsi-Cola sign in Queens. The City Council majority leader says it's not an ad but a staggering piece of pop art. The late pop artist Andy Warhol, who once painted a Pepsi bottle cap, must be smiling somewhere. It's MORNING EDITION.