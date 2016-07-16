Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big app that everybody is obsessed with - Brian Babylon?

BRIAN BABYLON: Hillary Clinton's campaign is going to release the angry Bernies game...

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: ...Where you shoot angry Bernie heads at evil orange Trump pig heads.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Jessi Klein?

JESSI KLEIN: It's going to be an app called Pokemon Stop.

(LAUGHTER)

KLEIN: And it just really - it just blows up your phone.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Roy Blount Jr.?

ROY BLOUNT, JR.: Nap.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Jessi Klein and Roy Blount Jr. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: So good to have you here. We'll see you next week from Wolf Trap.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.