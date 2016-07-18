As RNC Begins, Protesters From Both Sides Meet In Cleveland

Day one of the Republican National Convention begins in Cleveland today.

Demonstrations are planned in favor of — and against — Donald Trump, who will accept the party’s nomination for president. Cleveland police say they are ready for potential violence, but there is renewed tension in the city after yesterday’s police shootings in Baton Rouge.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd walks us through the scenes of the convention’s first day.

Protesters At The Republican National Convention

Different scene a few blocks away. Trump haters: he's a 'misogynist' 'homophobe' 'racist' #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/a9J1qDBP2D

— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016

Lots of signs that are pro-immigration, LGBT rights, anti-racism at this Dump Trump rally at #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/nqy7MNODZi

— Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) July 18, 2016

Every kind of interest group represented at #dumptrump rally. Labor, religion, migrant. #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/Q88LsVVHUH

— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016

Overseen at Dump/Stop Trump rally at #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/3RVSRVR43q

— Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) July 18, 2016

Dump Trump march has started. Headed to Convention. pic.twitter.com/xsN3GWOAgP

— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016

"No KKK, no racist US, no Trump" as bicycle police follow behind #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/RY319fBT7n

— Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) July 18, 2016

Bikers for Trump in the house. #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/oW9MO9v1CA

— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016

Cuz this bike is awesome. Bikers for Trump rally. #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/W21mAGfceD

— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016

Guest

Peter O’Dowd, Here & Now assistant managing editor. He tweets @odowdpeter.

