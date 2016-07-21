How Have Convention Delegates Viewed Their Time In Cleveland?
The Republican National Convention has received plenty of media coverage, but what has the experience been like for convention delegates?
Here & Now‘s Robin Young met with delegates from New Jersey, Tennessee and California to get their views on how this unpredictable convention has gone.
