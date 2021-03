Clevelanders used to cringe every time someone mentioned that the polluted Cuyahoga River caught fire in June 1969. But a new generation is embracing the “Burning River” name.

Elizabeth Miller fromHere & Now contributor WCPN in Cleveland reports.

Read more on this story via WCPN Ideastream.

Elizabeth Miller, contributor for WCPN Ideastream in Cleveland. She tweets @llmiller12.

