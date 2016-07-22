Nazi's Shirt

Hanna Rosin has a story about , a tailor in Brooklyn who has dressed the last three presidents, and a host of celebrities – Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, Shaquille O'Neal. He learned how to sew when the SS put him to work in the tailor shop at Auschwitz, where he did an amazing thing. After he ripped the shirt of a Nazi officer, and took a beating for it, Martin decided to take the shirt for himself. No other prisoners had a shirt under their uniform but he kept his, throughout the rest of the war. We explore whether this one shirt saved his life by making him feel more like himself.

