Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, how will the Democrats top the Republican's amazing show when the Democrats hold their convention next week? Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Michelle Obama will come out and give a rousing speech of Melania's version of her own speech.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Bill Clinton will give an inspiring speech on progressive values and beg America to go to the polls in November and vote their conscience.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Hillary Clinton will arrive to the venue on a treadmill.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And, if any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roxanne Roberts, Tom Bodett, and Paula Poundstone, and, thanks to the fabulous people here at the fabulous venue known as Wolf Trap. Thanks, all of you, for listening. I’m Peter Sagal, and we’ll see you next week in the comfort of air conditioning.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.