Truck Stop Church Offers Respite For Weary Drivers
The highway can be a lonely place for truck drivers, who often travel long distances for days and weeks without seeing family and friends. But an organization called Truckstop Ministries offers a sanctuary for tired drivers to reflect, rest and pray.
Saul Gonzalez of Here & Now contributor KCRW in Los Angeles paid a visit to a truck stop church off Interstate 10 in southern California and has our story.
Reporter
Saul Gonzalez, reporter and producer at KCRW in Los Angeles. He tweets @SaulKCRW.
