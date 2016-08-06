Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what is the next thing we can stop doing at last? Helen Hong.
HELEN HONG: Saying I love you because if flossing isn't real, how can love be?
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Bobcat Goldthwait.
BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: It's not what we can stop doing, but we can start running with scissors.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Faith Salie.
FAITH SALIE: Being nice to babies.
(LAUGHTER)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Bobcat Goldthwait and Faith Salie. Thanks to all of you for listening.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
