French Fencer's Phone Falls Out Of His Uniform During Olympic Match

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We've all done it - dropped our mobile devices, maybe on the sidewalk, cracking the screen, maybe in the toilet - awkward. Not nearly as awkward as what happened to Enzo Lefort at the Olympics. He's a French fencer who was being pushed around a bit by his German opponent when his phone popped out of his back pocket and fell onto the floor. Lefort did flawlessly pick it up, hand it to someone and return, acting like nothing happened. Got to be a medal for that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.