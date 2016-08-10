Dolphin At SeaWorld Orlando Snatches iPad

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you ever tried to talk with someone who's got their face buried in a device and you just want to snatch it, you will relate to a dolphin at SeaWorld in Orlando. A woman had out her iPad trying to take a picture, and the dolphin leaped out of the water, snatched the iPad and pulled it into the pool, striking a blow for living in the moment instead of recording it. We know this happened because another tourist caught it all on video.