Winona Ryder Shines In Netflix Drama 'Stranger Things'

The new Netflix original series, “Stranger Things,” features the residents of a small town in Indiana and their search for a middle school boy who mysteriously goes missing. Winona Ryder plays the boy’s frantic mother, but the cast is otherwise a mash of character actors and children.

NPR’s Eric Deggans speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the show’s monumental popularity, Ryder’s performance and a minor character who’s stolen the internet’s heart.

[Youtube]

Guest

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.