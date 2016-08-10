© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Winona Ryder Shines In Netflix Drama 'Stranger Things'

Published August 10, 2016 at 12:25 PM CDT
Actress Winona Ryder attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" at Mack Sennett Studios on July 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
The new Netflix original series, “Stranger Things,” features the residents of a small town in Indiana and their search for a middle school boy who mysteriously goes missing. Winona Ryder plays the boy’s frantic mother, but the cast is otherwise a mash of character actors and children.

NPR’s Eric Deggans speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the show’s monumental popularity, Ryder’s performance and a minor character who’s stolen the internet’s heart.

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.

