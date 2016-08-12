© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
District Profile: In Iowa, An Iraq War Veteran Takes On A Republican Incumbent

Published August 12, 2016 at 11:52 AM CDT

In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional district, Democrat Jim Mowrer, an Iraq War veteran, is challenging Republican incumbent David Young, who is trying to win a second term.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with O. Kay Henderson, news director at Radio Iowa, about the race and its importance.

O. Kay Henderson, news director at Radio Iowa. She tweets @okayhenderson.

Jim Mowrer (Image courtesy of Jim Mowrer for Congress)
Jim Mowrer (Image courtesy of Jim Mowrer for Congress)