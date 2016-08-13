Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists what will go wrong at the Rio Olympics next. But first, let me tell you that support for NPR comes from NPR stations and CarMax, offering more than 40,000 used cars and trucks online and in stores with over 150 locations from coast to coast. Learn more at carmax.com. CarMax, drive what's possible. Lumber Liquidators, a proud sponsor of NPR, offering more than 400 styles, including hardwood, bamboo, laminate and vinyl, with flooring specialists in hundreds of stores nationwide. More at lumberliquidators.com or 1-800-HARDWOOD. And Fifth Generation, Incorporated, makers of Tito's Handmade Vodka, still independently owned by Tito Beverage, distilled and bottled in Austin, Texas, American-made and gluten-free. Recipes and more at titosvodka.com.

WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago in association with Urgent Haircut Productions. Doug Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our house manager is Don Hall. Our assistant house manager is Tyler Greene. Our web guru is Beth Novey. Special thanks to the crew here at Chase Bank. BJ Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Robin Linn and Miles Doornbos with thanks this week to Isabel Robertson. Technical direction from Lorna White. Our CFO is Ann Nguyen. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag, and the executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Michael Old Faithful Danforth. Now, panel, what will be the next thing to go wrong at the Olympics? Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: The pole vaulting pit will become full with garbage, and the pole vaulters will insist on going further and landing on the ground instead.

SAGAL: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Drug accusations swirl when diminutive Russian gymnast Irina Stopnoya (ph) wins silver in men's weightlifting.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: An NRA member shows up at the shooting competition with a fully automatic weapon.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens in Rio, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Adam Felber and Alonzo Bodden.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.