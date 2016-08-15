Author Kurt Andersen Talks About Life With Diabetes

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Kurt Andersen, host of WNYC’s Studio 360, about his 2012 novel, “True Believers.”

Its main character struggles with Type 1 diabetes, as does Andersen. He talks about the challenges of dealing with his disease.

Read more and see listener comments from our original interview in 2012.

Guest

Kurt Andersen, author of “True Believers” and host of WNYC’s Studio 360.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.