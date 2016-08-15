This Summer's Challenge: Running To Machu Picchu

Our Here & Now colleague Karyn Miller-Medzon is part of a group of runners trekking through the Andes Mountains, running to Machu Picchu, the ancient Inca citadel.

The trip supports and organization called Strive, which takes student-athletes to Peru and Kenya, where they work on infrastructure and teaching projects in small communities. They also get to train at altitude, which can benefit their running when they come home. This is the first time Strive has taken a group of adults abroad.

Guest

Karyn Miller-Medzon, Here & Now producer. She tweets @kbmm.

/ / Karyn at Ancas Marka on her trek through the Andes. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)

/ / Karyn Miller-Medzon on Wayna Picchu, a mountain that rises over Machu Picchu. She made it to the top over the weekend. (Karen Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)

/ / Karyn's view of Machu Picchu after reaching the top this weekend. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)

/ / When she's not running in the Andes, Karyn bakes amazing cakes like this one she made earlier this year for the Radio Cake Bakeoff. (Here & Now)

